Recent Change of 7.09% in the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is priced at $0.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9244 and reached a high price of $0.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.92. The stock touched a low price of $0.8801.Recently in News on September 16, 2022, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Signs Letter of Intent with Aiways. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (the “Company,” “ListCo” or “our”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Aiways Holdings Limited (“Aiways”), a global new electric vehicle brand, to acquire all the outstanding equity interest of Aiways (the “Acquisition”). You can read further details here

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0200 on 05/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.5400 for the same time period, recorded on 08/02/22.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) full year performance was -51.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares are logging -67.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 505810 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) recorded performance in the market was -25.57%, having the revenues showcasing 67.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.74M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Analysts verdict on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8831, with a change in the price was noted -1.66. In a similar fashion, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited posted a movement of -62.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,313,457 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLEU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.27%, alongside a downfall of -51.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.78% during last recorded quarter.