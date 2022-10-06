Ready Capital Corporation (RC) market price of $10.42 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ready Capital Corporation (RC), which is $10.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.57 after opening rate of $10.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.045 before closing at $10.46.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, READY CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM. Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today announced the Board of Directors authorized an increase in the size of the Company’s existing stock repurchase program by an additional $25.0 million, bringing the total amount authorized under the program to $50.0 million. Repurchases under the stock repurchase program may be made at management’s discretion from time to time on the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, in each case subject to compliance with all Securities and Exchange Commission rules and other legal requirements and may be made in part under one or more Rule 10b5-1 plans, which permit stock repurchases at times when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so. The timing and amount of any repurchase transactions will be determined by the Company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions, share price, legal requirements, and other factors. You can read further details here

Ready Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.43 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $9.69 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) full year performance was -29.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ready Capital Corporation shares are logging -37.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.69 and $16.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 970876 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ready Capital Corporation (RC) recorded performance in the market was -33.08%, having the revenues showcasing -14.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.15B, as it employees total of 600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ready Capital Corporation (RC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ready Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.00, with a change in the price was noted -4.07. In a similar fashion, Ready Capital Corporation posted a movement of -28.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,288,994 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RC is recording 5.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.43.

Technical breakdown of Ready Capital Corporation (RC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ready Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ready Capital Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.85%, alongside a downfall of -29.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.47% during last recorded quarter.