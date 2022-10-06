Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) was valued at $252.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $249.85 while reaching the peak value of $262.354 and lowest value recorded on the day was $247.74. The stock current value is $261.33.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Paylocity and Revere Plastics Team Up to Win Brandon Hall Excellence Award for Best Approach to Human Capital Management (HCM) Innovation. Joint HCM Innovation Award is One of Six Awards Won by Paylocity for Successful Deployments and Excellence in Learning and Development. You can read further details here

Paylocity Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $276.88 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $152.01 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) full year performance was -5.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paylocity Holding Corporation shares are logging -16.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $152.01 and $314.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 565033 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) recorded performance in the market was 10.66%, having the revenues showcasing 31.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.73B, as it employees total of 5300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Paylocity Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 211.28, with a change in the price was noted +100.66. In a similar fashion, Paylocity Holding Corporation posted a movement of +62.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 340,300 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCTY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of Paylocity Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Paylocity Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.69%, alongside a downfall of -5.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.71% during last recorded quarter.