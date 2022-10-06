Here is what you need to look for: Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQ)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQ), which is $21.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.9499 after opening rate of $10.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.91 before closing at $10.63.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Dragonfly Energy Strengthens Partnership with Keystone RVs. Dragonfly batteries to be provided on all Keystone brand units through end of year. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.95 on 10/05/22, with the lowest value was $9.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. shares are logging 93.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.93 and $11.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 876121 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQ) recorded performance in the market was 116.05%, having the revenues showcasing 112.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 135.27M.

The Analysts eye on Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.30, with a change in the price was noted +11.47. In a similar fashion, Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. posted a movement of +113.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 57,451 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNTQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (CNTQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.05%. The shares increased approximately by 109.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 109.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 112.22% during last recorded quarter.