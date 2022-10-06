Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) was valued at $0.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.229 while reaching the peak value of $0.2655 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.229. The stock current value is $0.25.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, Guardforce AI Reports Interim Results for the Fiscal Year 2022 and Provides Business Update. Robotics AI revenue increases 253% over the same period last year. You can read further details here

Guardforce AI Co. Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1600 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.2210 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) full year performance was -92.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -94.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $4.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1260262 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was -77.22%, having the revenues showcasing -46.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.14M, as it employees total of 1781 workers.

The Analysts eye on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3815, with a change in the price was noted -0.18. In a similar fashion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited posted a movement of -42.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,485,709 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Guardforce AI Co. Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.44%, alongside a downfall of -92.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.37% during last recorded quarter.