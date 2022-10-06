EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT). It is currently valued at $22.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.51, after setting-off with the price of $21.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.59 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.27.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, DonorDrive and Dixper Announce Integration to Drive Higher Livestream Engagement and Fundraising for Nonprofits Through Interactive Incentives. DonorDrive, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution and creator of an advanced enterprise digital fundraising platform, and Dixper, a monetization and interaction platform for content creators and their fans, today announced the availability of an integration between the two platforms to drive higher engagement and charitable donations for content creators fundraising for nonprofits through livestreaming. You can read further details here

EngageSmart Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.68 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $15.64 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) full year performance was -33.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EngageSmart Inc. shares are logging -37.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.64 and $35.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 726755 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) recorded performance in the market was -7.67%, having the revenues showcasing 25.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.62B, as it employees total of 789 workers.

Analysts verdict on EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the EngageSmart Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.50, with a change in the price was noted +2.63. In a similar fashion, EngageSmart Inc. posted a movement of +13.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 550,467 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESMT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of EngageSmart Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of EngageSmart Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.21%, alongside a downfall of -33.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.61% during last recorded quarter.