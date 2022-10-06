Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST), which is $0.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.3719 after opening rate of $0.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2912 before closing at $0.29.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Eastside Distilling, Inc. Updates Craft Canning + Printing Milestones. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) (“Eastside” or the “Company”), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, today announced that Craft Canning + Printing has printed and delivered more than two million cans from its Argyle printing operation. Craft acquired a Hinterkopf D240 digital can printer early in 2022 and started its aluminum digital can printing operation during the second quarter of 2022. The Company has ramped up printing to include two shifts and has reached the two million cans printed milestone earlier this month. Craft is supplying digitally printed cans to craft beverage customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. You can read further details here

Eastside Distilling Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.2600 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) full year performance was -86.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastside Distilling Inc. shares are logging -89.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1206120 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) recorded performance in the market was -81.00%, having the revenues showcasing -46.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.28M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5741, with a change in the price was noted -0.38. In a similar fashion, Eastside Distilling Inc. posted a movement of -52.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 114,493 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EAST is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Eastside Distilling Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.77%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Eastside Distilling Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.18%, alongside a downfall of -86.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.02% during last recorded quarter.