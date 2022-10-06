Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is on the roll with an average volume of 128.00K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN), which is $0.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.99 after opening rate of $0.9659 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.9103 before closing at $0.94.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Cyclerion Announces Mitochondrial Disease-Focused Corporate Strategy. Recent positive MELAS clinical study data drive urgency to deliver potential first-ever therapy for patients with rare, genetic mitochondrial diseases. You can read further details here

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8900 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4613 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) full year performance was -67.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -81.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $3.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 657663 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) recorded performance in the market was -45.34%, having the revenues showcasing 40.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.30M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7688, with a change in the price was noted 0.00. In a similar fashion, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -0.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 216,809 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYCN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.65%, alongside a downfall of -67.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.94% during last recorded quarter.