Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC). It is currently valued at $0.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.1799, after setting-off with the price of $0.1678. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.1599 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.16.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Withdrawal of Proposed Public Offering. Code Chain New Continent Limited (the “Company,” or “Code Chain” or “We”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner has determined that given the market conditions it is not in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity capital at this time and intends to withdraw its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants. You can read further details here

Code Chain New Continent Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1500 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.1403 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) full year performance was -86.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Code Chain New Continent Limited shares are logging -84.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 45799444 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) recorded performance in the market was -84.76%, having the revenues showcasing -73.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.18M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

The Analysts eye on Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Code Chain New Continent Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4206, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, Code Chain New Continent Limited posted a movement of -46.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 666,280 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCNC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Raw Stochastic average of Code Chain New Continent Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.14%.

Considering, the past performance of Code Chain New Continent Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.27%, alongside a downfall of -86.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -73.26% during last recorded quarter.