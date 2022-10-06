Buying a KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE), which is $23.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.30 after opening rate of $21.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.55 before closing at $22.26.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, KnowBe4 Simplifies Overwhelming Compliance Requirements for Healthcare Privacy. KnowBe4’s Compliance Audit Readiness Assessment (CARA) now addresses select requirements from HIPAA Security Rule. You can read further details here

KnowBe4 Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.00 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $13.78 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) full year performance was -1.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KnowBe4 Inc. shares are logging -21.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.78 and $29.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1030849 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) recorded performance in the market was -2.96%, having the revenues showcasing 28.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.92B, as it employees total of 1366 workers.

Specialists analysis on KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the KnowBe4 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.12, with a change in the price was noted +6.77. In a similar fashion, KnowBe4 Inc. posted a movement of +40.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,128,946 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNBE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Raw Stochastic average of KnowBe4 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.80%, alongside a downfall of -1.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.52% during last recorded quarter.