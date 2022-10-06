Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV) is priced at $27.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.20 and reached a high price of $14.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.53. The stock touched a low price of $12.05.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc shares are logging -88.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $243.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3022184 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV) recorded performance in the market was -84.74%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.54M.

Analysts verdict on Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.74%. The shares -83.33% in the 7-day charts.