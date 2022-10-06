A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), which is $14.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.90 after opening rate of $14.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.38 before closing at $15.11.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, SSR MINING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EXPLORATION RESULTS FOR THE ÇAKMAKTEPE EXTENSION PROJECT (ARDICH), INCLUDING 28.3 METERS AT 8.23 G/T AU. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive results from 151 diamond drill holes for the Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich) for the period from May 2021 to June 2022. These results build upon, and are subsequent to, the Çakmaktepe Extension Mineral Reserves reported in the Çöpler Technical Report Summary (“TRS”) effective as of December 31, 2021, in which the Çakmaktepe Extension deposit contributed 1.2 million ounces of gold production to the Çöpler life of mine production profile beginning in 2023 for total development capital of $69 million. As outlined in the TRS, the Çakmaktepe Extension currently hosts 1.7 million ounces of Mineral Reserves, along with an additional 0.6 million ounces of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources and 0.8 million ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources. Of the 151 diamond drill holes included in this news release, 34 were infill within the current Mineral Reserve pit, 82 targeted Mineral Reserve conversion within the existing Mineral Resource block model, and 35 were step-out intercepts identifying new mineralization outside of existing Mineral Resources. You can read further details here

SSR Mining Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.58 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $12.86 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) full year performance was -0.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SSR Mining Inc. shares are logging -39.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.86 and $24.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2761567 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) recorded performance in the market was -16.16%, having the revenues showcasing -9.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.05B, as it employees total of 2429 workers.

Analysts verdict on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.47, with a change in the price was noted -3.88. In a similar fashion, SSR Mining Inc. posted a movement of -20.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,260,181 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSRM is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SSR Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SSR Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.69%, alongside a downfall of -0.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.84% during last recorded quarter.