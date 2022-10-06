360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is on the roll with an average volume of 741.37K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) was valued at $14.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.68 while reaching the peak value of $15.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.33. The stock current value is $15.56.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, 360 DigiTech Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend. 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

360 DigiTech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.23 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $11.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) full year performance was -17.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 360 DigiTech Inc. shares are logging -45.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.15 and $28.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 999878 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) recorded performance in the market was -32.14%, having the revenues showcasing -4.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.37B, as it employees total of 2129 workers.

Analysts verdict on 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.88, with a change in the price was noted +3.18. In a similar fashion, 360 DigiTech Inc. posted a movement of +25.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 852,783 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QFIN is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of 360 DigiTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of 360 DigiTech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.17%, alongside a downfall of -17.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.42% during last recorded quarter.