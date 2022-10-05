Versus Systems Inc. (VS): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is priced at $0.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.1931 and reached a high price of $0.2064, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.20. The stock touched a low price of $0.188.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, Shannon Pruitt, Global Chief Content & Partnerships Officer at Stagwell Media Network, to Join Versus Systems Board of Directors. Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced the appointment of Ms. Shannon Pruitt to its Board of Directors. As the Global Chief Content Officer of Stagwell Media Network, a global full-service marketing and communications group, Pruitt partners with agency CEOs, clients, publishers, creative, entertainment, sports and gaming companies to develop innovative partnerships, products and solutions to grow and scale the businesses and their offerings. She and her team develop and support brand-driven customer experiences in everything from traditional publisher environments to Web 3.0. The addition of Pruitt to the Versus board bolsters the Company’s existing professional sports partnerships and expansion into Over-the-Top (“OTT”) streaming and media, Corporate Events, and experiential marketing agencies. You can read further details here

Versus Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5000 on 02/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) full year performance was -94.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Versus Systems Inc. shares are logging -94.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $4.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4381983 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Versus Systems Inc. (VS) recorded performance in the market was -90.49%, having the revenues showcasing -52.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.06M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Versus Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4285, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Versus Systems Inc. posted a movement of -66.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,704,223 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VS is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Raw Stochastic average of Versus Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Versus Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.87%, alongside a downfall of -94.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.44% during last recorded quarter.