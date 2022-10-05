TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) was valued at $12.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.90 while reaching the peak value of $15.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.7006. The stock current value is $15.56.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, TOP Financial Group Limited Enters into Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Australian Broker Top 500 Sec PTY Ltd. TOP Financial Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, today announced that the Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire Australia-headquartered brokerage firm TOP 500 Sec PTY Ltd. (the “Target”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TOP Financial Group Limited shares are logging -69.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.00 and $50.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 568794 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) recorded performance in the market was -8.42%, having the revenues showcasing -56.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 545.38M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TOP Financial Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)

Raw Stochastic average of TOP Financial Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TOP Financial Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.42%. The shares increased approximately by 26.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.17% during last recorded quarter.