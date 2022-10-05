The countdown is on: FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is priced at $31.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $31.81 and reached a high price of $32.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $32.07. The stock touched a low price of $30.94.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, Flex LNG – Annual General Meeting 2022. FLEX LNG LTD. advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 30, 2022 at 09:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 were presented to the Meeting. You can read further details here

FLEX LNG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.99 on 08/24/22, with the lowest value was $16.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) full year performance was 68.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FLEX LNG Ltd. shares are logging -13.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.40 and $36.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 697767 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) recorded performance in the market was 36.26%, having the revenues showcasing 24.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.68B, as it employees total of 8 workers.

The Analysts eye on FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the FLEX LNG Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.25, with a change in the price was noted +5.47. In a similar fashion, FLEX LNG Ltd. posted a movement of +20.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 603,910 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.29%.

Considering, the past performance of FLEX LNG Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.02%, alongside a boost of 68.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.35% during last recorded quarter.