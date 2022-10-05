The clock is ticking: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

At the end of the latest market close, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) was valued at $42.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.57 while reaching the peak value of $44.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.88. The stock current value is $40.42.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, Providence Advances Surgical Robotics Program with Multi-System, National Contract for PROCEPT BioRobotics AquaBeam Systems. PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, and Providence, a not-for-profit health system serving the Western U.S., today announced a multi-system, national contract to acquire AquaBeam Robotic Systems. As of June 30, 2022, Providence had seven AquaBeam Robotic Systems installed across California and Texas. You can read further details here

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.40 on 09/09/22, with the lowest value was $15.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) full year performance was 5.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation shares are logging -22.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.38 and $52.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 582638 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) recorded performance in the market was 61.62%, having the revenues showcasing 23.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B, as it employees total of 234 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.05, with a change in the price was noted +9.92. In a similar fashion, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation posted a movement of +32.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 465,935 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRCT is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

Raw Stochastic average of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.16%, alongside a boost of 5.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.80% during last recorded quarter.