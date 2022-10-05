The clock is ticking: PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) is priced at $30.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.93 and reached a high price of $30.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.10. The stock touched a low price of $28.87.Recently in News on September 27, 2022, Gaming and Leisure Properties Completes Previously Announced Sale of Tropicana Las Vegas and Simultaneously Enters into Ground Lease with Bally’s Corporation. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI), announced today the completion of the previously announced sale of GLPI’s non-land real estate assets and PENN Entertainment, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PENN) outstanding equity interests in Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, Inc. to Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) (“Bally’s”). GLPI will receive net proceeds of approximately $145 million in cash after fees and expenses. You can read further details here

PENN Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.36 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $25.49 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) full year performance was -59.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PENN Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -62.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.49 and $81.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4217235 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) recorded performance in the market was -41.08%, having the revenues showcasing -1.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.81B, as it employees total of 21973 workers.

The Analysts eye on PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the PENN Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.75, with a change in the price was noted +1.26. In a similar fashion, PENN Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +4.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,915,441 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PENN is recording 3.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.12.

Technical rundown of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

Raw Stochastic average of PENN Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.27%.

Considering, the past performance of PENN Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.94%, alongside a downfall of -59.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.52% during last recorded quarter.