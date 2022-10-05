Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $10.00

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) is priced at $11.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.81 and reached a high price of $11.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.40. The stock touched a low price of $9.78.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Sculptor Capital Management Issues Statement Regarding Books and Records Request. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) (“Sculptor”) today issued the following statement in response to Dan Och’s filing in Delaware Chancery Court under Section 220 of the Delaware General Corporate Law. You can read further details here

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.75 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $7.90 for the same time period, recorded on 07/11/22.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) full year performance was -60.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. shares are logging -61.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.90 and $28.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 771247 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) recorded performance in the market was -47.68%, having the revenues showcasing 18.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 652.66M, as it employees total of 337 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.65, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. posted a movement of +6.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 153,809 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU)

Raw Stochastic average of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Sculptor Capital Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.28%, alongside a downfall of -60.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.33% during last recorded quarter.