Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) was down -12.28%

For the readers interested in the stock health of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It is currently valued at $1.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.06, after setting-off with the price of $2.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.7289 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.05.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Results on Share Consolidation and Share Capital Increase. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on September 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., local time, at Floor 9, Building 14, HaixiBaiyue Town, No. 14 Duyuan Road, Luozhou Town, Cangshan District, Fuzhou City 350001, People’s Republic of China (the “Meeting”), its shareholders approved resolutions that would result in (i) a share consolidation of 20 issued and unissued ordinary and preferred shares with par value of US$0.0001 each in the Company’s issued and unissued share capital into one share with par value of US$0.002 (the “Share Consolidation”) and (ii) an increase in the authorized share capital of the Company from US$51,000 (divided in to 510,000,000 shares) to US$1,020,000 (divided in to 510,000,000 shares), all of which will rank pari passu in all respects with all existing shares of the Company. The Share Consolidation is primarily being effectuated to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) related to the minimum price per share of the Company’s ordinary shares. You can read further details here

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.8000 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.6000 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) full year performance was -96.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares are logging -97.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $71.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 594912 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recorded performance in the market was -93.92%, having the revenues showcasing -68.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 187.58M, as it employees total of 523 workers.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.4938, with a change in the price was noted -5.80. In a similar fashion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited posted a movement of -76.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 178,159 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EJH is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -88.61%, alongside a downfall of -96.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -56.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.64% during last recorded quarter.