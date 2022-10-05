Reason’s why UBS Group AG (UBS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $18.56

UBS Group AG (UBS) is priced at $15.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.23 and reached a high price of $15.805, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.79. The stock touched a low price of $15.225.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, $428 million advisor team joins UBS in Hartford, Connecticut. UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Matthew Tashjian and Jason Farkas have joined the firm as Financial Advisors in Hartford, Connecticut. The team is responsible for managing a combined $428 million in client assets for high net worth individuals and families. You can read further details here

UBS Group AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.49 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.92 for the same time period, recorded on 08/30/22.

UBS Group AG (UBS) full year performance was 0.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UBS Group AG shares are logging -25.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1606.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $21.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4147912 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UBS Group AG (UBS) recorded performance in the market was -10.54%, having the revenues showcasing 1.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.39B, as it employees total of 71294 workers.

Analysts verdict on UBS Group AG (UBS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.46, with a change in the price was noted -0.90. In a similar fashion, UBS Group AG posted a movement of -5.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,138,358 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBS is recording 2.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.92.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of UBS Group AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.90%, alongside a boost of 0.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.55% during last recorded quarter.