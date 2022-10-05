Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) is priced at $5.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.42 and reached a high price of $3.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.22. The stock touched a low price of $3.14.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, Nauticus Robotics, Inc. Announces Additional Contract Award with U.S. Defense Innovation Unit for an Autonomous Amphibious Robot. Defense Innovation Unit x Nauticus Robotics. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.00 on 09/06/22, with the lowest value was $3.14 for the same time period, recorded on 10/04/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nauticus Robotics Inc. shares are logging -56.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.14 and $13.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 32872279 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) recorded performance in the market was -67.67%, having the revenues showcasing -68.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 147.54M, as it employees total of 90 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nauticus Robotics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.14, with a change in the price was noted -4.26. In a similar fashion, Nauticus Robotics Inc. posted a movement of -42.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 477,738 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KITT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT)

Raw Stochastic average of Nauticus Robotics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Nauticus Robotics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.67%. The shares increased approximately by -23.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -69.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.02% during last recorded quarter.