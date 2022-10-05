Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

At the end of the latest market close, TDCX Inc. (TDCX) was valued at $9.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.60 while reaching the peak value of $12.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.57. The stock current value is $11.00.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, TDCX expands in the Philippines to meet growing demand for complex customer experience solutions. TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, continues its expansion path with a new office in Iloilo in the Philippines. This is TDCX’s sixth campus in the Philippines and strengthens the company’s capacity to serve Global English end-markets, such as North America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. You can read further details here

TDCX Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.98 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.52 for the same time period, recorded on 08/22/22.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) full year performance was -45.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TDCX Inc. shares are logging -63.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.52 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 509985 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TDCX Inc. (TDCX) recorded performance in the market was -42.56%, having the revenues showcasing 23.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.70B, as it employees total of 16000 workers.

Specialists analysis on TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TDCX Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.34, with a change in the price was noted +1.20. In a similar fashion, TDCX Inc. posted a movement of +12.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 287,769 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDCX is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

Raw Stochastic average of TDCX Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.65%, alongside a downfall of -45.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by 16.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.46% during last recorded quarter.