Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Euronav NV (EURN)

At the end of the latest market close, Euronav NV (EURN) was valued at $15.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.20 while reaching the peak value of $15.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.77. The stock current value is $14.81.Recently in News on September 19, 2022, REMINDER – 30 Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in New York City. Senior executives from 30 shipping companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with Nasdaq, NYSE, and The Port Authority of NY & NJ. You can read further details here

Euronav NV had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.16 on 09/19/22, with the lowest value was $7.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Euronav NV (EURN) full year performance was 50.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Euronav NV shares are logging -22.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.91 and $19.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1523513 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Euronav NV (EURN) recorded performance in the market was 66.59%, having the revenues showcasing 35.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.99B, as it employees total of 3147 workers.

Specialists analysis on Euronav NV (EURN)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Euronav NV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.19, with a change in the price was noted +4.27. In a similar fashion, Euronav NV posted a movement of +40.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,423,070 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Euronav NV (EURN)

Raw Stochastic average of Euronav NV in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.91%, alongside a boost of 50.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.37% during last recorded quarter.