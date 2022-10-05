Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). It is currently valued at $82.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $79.56, after setting-off with the price of $77.47. Company’s stock value dipped to $77.47 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $78.85.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results; Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook. First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights. You can read further details here

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.64 on 10/05/22, with the lowest value was $49.71 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) full year performance was 25.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares are logging -1.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.71 and $83.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1857602 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) recorded performance in the market was 24.41%, having the revenues showcasing 7.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.43B, as it employees total of 8000 workers.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 74.47, with a change in the price was noted +20.91. In a similar fashion, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +34.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,349,288 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LW is recording 7.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.48.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.92%, alongside a boost of 25.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.24% during last recorded quarter.