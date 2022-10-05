Investors have a limited window left to buy Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT). It is currently valued at $4.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.96, after setting-off with the price of $4.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.09.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, Rackspace Technology Welcomes Launch of New AWS Middle East Region in the UAE. Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, welcomes the launch of AWS Middle East (UAE) Region, which will support the acceleration of innovation and digital transformation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region consists of three Availability Zones (AZs) and becomes AWS’s second region in the Middle East with the existing AWS Region in Bahrain, launched in 2019. The new AWS Region gives organizations even greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in the UAE, using advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation. You can read further details here

Rackspace Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.98 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $4.02 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) full year performance was -66.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rackspace Technology Inc. shares are logging -74.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.02 and $18.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2335556 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) recorded performance in the market was -64.37%, having the revenues showcasing -31.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B, as it employees total of 6600 workers.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Rackspace Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.55, with a change in the price was noted -3.37. In a similar fashion, Rackspace Technology Inc. posted a movement of -41.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,406,356 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RXT is recording 2.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.83.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rackspace Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rackspace Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.22%, alongside a downfall of -66.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.03% during last recorded quarter.