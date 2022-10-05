Here is why Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.02%

At the end of the latest market close, Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) was valued at $1.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.05 while reaching the peak value of $1.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.00. The stock current value is $1.17.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, Vicinity Motor Corp. Starts Delivering Canada’s First Class 3 Electric Truck. Uniquely versatile VMC 1200 is designed to help the commercial transportation industry reduce costs, eliminate carbon emissions, and run more efficient fleets. You can read further details here

Vicinity Motor Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2900 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.9600 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) full year performance was -82.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vicinity Motor Corp. shares are logging -79.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $5.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17645550 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) recorded performance in the market was -69.43%, having the revenues showcasing -17.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.54M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vicinity Motor Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3404, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, Vicinity Motor Corp. posted a movement of -23.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 201,052 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Vicinity Motor Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.13%.

Considering, the past performance of Vicinity Motor Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.88%, alongside a downfall of -82.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.69% during last recorded quarter.