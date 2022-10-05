Here is why Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) recent weekly performance of 33.19% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE), which is $3.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.10 after opening rate of $2.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.45 before closing at $2.39.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, Cue Biopharma Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for CUE-101 for the Treatment of Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma. Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to CUE-101, its lead clinical drug candidate from the CUE-100 series of interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based biologics, for the treatment of patients with human papilloma virus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®). You can read further details here

Cue Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.74 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.18 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) full year performance was -76.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -83.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.18 and $18.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1506153 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) recorded performance in the market was -72.68%, having the revenues showcasing 16.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.18M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Cue Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.04, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, Cue Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -13.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 302,601 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUE is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cue Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.72%, alongside a downfall of -76.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.17% during last recorded quarter.