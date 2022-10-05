Here is what you need to look for: Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) is priced at $33.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $35.59 and reached a high price of $36.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $35.44. The stock touched a low price of $32.87.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, Relmada Therapeutics Announces Completion of Treatment in Company’s Registrational Phase 3 RELIANCE III Trial for REL-1017 as a Monotherapy for Major Depressive Disorder. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced the completion of patient treatment in RELIANCE III, a monotherapy registrational Phase 3 trial evaluating REL-1017, the Company’s novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker, for major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada expects to report top-line data from the RELIANCE III trial early next quarter. You can read further details here

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.68 on 09/30/22, with the lowest value was $15.73 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) full year performance was 23.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -14.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.73 and $38.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 697576 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) recorded performance in the market was 47.18%, having the revenues showcasing 73.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 974.57M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.88, with a change in the price was noted +14.58. In a similar fashion, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +78.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 319,884 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Relmada Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.68%, alongside a boost of 23.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.52% during last recorded quarter.