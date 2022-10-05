Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) market price of $102.08 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE). It is currently valued at $102.08. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $104.24, after setting-off with the price of $100.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $100.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $102.58.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, Helen of Troy Limited Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results. Consolidated Net Sales Growth of 9.7%Core Net Sales Growth of 11.1% From Fiscal 2022; Growth of 34.0% From Fiscal 2020GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.28; Core Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.27Core Adjusted Diluted EPS Decline of 14.3% From Fiscal 2022; Growth of 10.7% From Fiscal 2020. You can read further details here

Helen of Troy Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $249.08 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $85.32 for the same time period, recorded on 10/05/22.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) full year performance was -53.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helen of Troy Limited shares are logging -60.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $96.39 and $256.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1189681 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) recorded performance in the market was -58.04%, having the revenues showcasing -39.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.53B, as it employees total of 2146 workers.

Analysts verdict on Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Helen of Troy Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 142.52, with a change in the price was noted -107.50. In a similar fashion, Helen of Troy Limited posted a movement of -51.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 260,690 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HELE is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.80.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Helen of Troy Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Helen of Troy Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.43%, alongside a downfall of -53.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.62% during last recorded quarter.