Gear up for the change! D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has hit the volume of 744181

For the readers interested in the stock health of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS). It is currently valued at $0.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.00, after setting-off with the price of $0.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.96.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, Hepsiburada Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as “Hepsiburada” or the “Company”), today announces its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8100 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5918 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) full year performance was -85.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are logging -86.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $6.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 744181 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was -52.70%, having the revenues showcasing 24.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 299.73M, as it employees total of 3789 workers.

The Analysts eye on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9862, with a change in the price was noted -0.38. In a similar fashion, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. posted a movement of -29.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 667,422 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HEPS is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Raw Stochastic average of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.50%.

Considering, the past performance of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.52%, alongside a downfall of -85.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.38% during last recorded quarter.