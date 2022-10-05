First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) market price of $4.13 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD). It is currently valued at $4.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.30, after setting-off with the price of $4.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.62 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.93.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. To Acquire First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (“First Eagle BDC”) (NASDAQ: FCRD) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) under which Crescent BDC will acquire First Eagle BDC (the “Transaction”). The combined company, which will remain externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent Capital Group (“Crescent”), is expected to have approximately $1.6 billion of investments on a pro forma basis. The boards of directors of both companies, the independent directors of First Eagle BDC and the independent directors of Crescent BDC have approved the Transaction, which is expected to close as early as the fourth quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.70 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) full year performance was -5.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. shares are logging -15.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.74 and $4.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1773281 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) recorded performance in the market was -7.61%, having the revenues showcasing 21.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.02M.

Analysts verdict on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.44, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. posted a movement of +7.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 62,905 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FCRD is recording 1.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.40.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.19%, alongside a downfall of -5.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.47% during last recorded quarter.