D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) was valued at $70.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $72.20 while reaching the peak value of $74.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $72.19. The stock current value is $73.79.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings on November 9, 2022. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 728765. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com. You can read further details here

D.R. Horton Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $108.64 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $59.25 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) full year performance was -11.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D.R. Horton Inc. shares are logging -33.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.25 and $110.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3963689 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) recorded performance in the market was -31.96%, having the revenues showcasing 2.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.02B, as it employees total of 11788 workers.

Specialists analysis on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the D.R. Horton Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.95, with a change in the price was noted +8.93. In a similar fashion, D.R. Horton Inc. posted a movement of +13.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,368,876 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DHI is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Trends and Technical analysis: D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

Raw Stochastic average of D.R. Horton Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.74%, alongside a downfall of -11.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.43% during last recorded quarter.