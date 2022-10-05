Buying a Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), which is $8.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.30 after opening rate of $8.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.46 before closing at $9.29.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, Orchid Island Capital Alerts Stockholders to Dividend Payment Issue. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) has become aware of an issue with stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock on August 31, 2022 not receiving the full monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2022 of $0.16 per share that should have been paid on September 28, 2022. The Company fully funded this $0.16 per share dividend by making payment to its transfer agent prior to September 28, 2022. The Company understands that an inadvertent administrative error at DTC resulted in brokers not receiving the full amount of the dividend. The Company is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible. You can read further details here

Orchid Island Capital Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.55 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $7.95 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) full year performance was -62.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares are logging -66.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.95 and $25.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1082263 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) recorded performance in the market was -58.71%, having the revenues showcasing -35.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 326.64M.

Specialists analysis on Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Orchid Island Capital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.01, with a change in the price was noted -5.76. In a similar fashion, Orchid Island Capital Inc. posted a movement of -40.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 806,303 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ORC is recording 7.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Raw Stochastic average of Orchid Island Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.01%, alongside a downfall of -62.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.71% during last recorded quarter.