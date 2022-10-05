Buying a Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) was valued at $6.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.26 while reaching the peak value of $6.2889 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.515. The stock current value is $5.82.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Azure Power wins the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability. Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) (“Azure” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability for the year 2022, by the Awards Jury under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India; former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms. You can read further details here

Azure Power Global Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.53 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.26 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) full year performance was -71.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Azure Power Global Limited shares are logging -77.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.26 and $25.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 768808 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) recorded performance in the market was -67.93%, having the revenues showcasing -49.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 362.64M, as it employees total of 471 workers.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Azure Power Global Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.59, with a change in the price was noted -5.83. In a similar fashion, Azure Power Global Limited posted a movement of -50.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 600,491 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZRE is recording 5.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.91.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Azure Power Global Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Azure Power Global Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.49%, alongside a downfall of -71.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.83% during last recorded quarter.