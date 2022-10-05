Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) was valued at $1.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.16 while reaching the peak value of $1.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.10. The stock current value is $1.19.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, Brüush To Present At Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference. Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”) announced today that Aneil Manhas, Founder & CEO, will provide a company overview at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares are logging -69.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 536131 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) recorded performance in the market was -44.65%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.82M.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bruush Oral Care Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bruush Oral Care Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.65%. The shares increased approximately by 10.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.16% in the period of the last 30 days.