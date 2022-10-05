ASAP Inc. (WTRH) is on the roll with an average volume of 11.13M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ASAP Inc. (WTRH), which is $0.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.165 after opening rate of $0.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1483 before closing at $0.14.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, New National Brand Partnering with ASAP.com; Expanded Delivery Service Now Includes NAPA Auto Parts. ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), has started delivery of auto parts from NAPA stores. NAPA is a new national brand partnering with ASAP.com as the company shifts to delivering ‘anything’ to consumers — same day, from any type of business. You can read further details here

ASAP Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7881 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1381 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

ASAP Inc. (WTRH) full year performance was -81.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASAP Inc. shares are logging -92.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $2.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4148339 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASAP Inc. (WTRH) recorded performance in the market was -78.41%, having the revenues showcasing -39.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.52M, as it employees total of 845 workers.

ASAP Inc. (WTRH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ASAP Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2366, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, ASAP Inc. posted a movement of -6.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,120,272 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTRH is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

ASAP Inc. (WTRH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ASAP Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ASAP Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.61%, alongside a downfall of -81.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.79% during last recorded quarter.