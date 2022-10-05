Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) was valued at $1.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.21 while reaching the peak value of $1.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.21. The stock current value is $1.38.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, Alzamend Neuro Submits IND Application for Phase I/IIA Trial for an Immunotherapy (ALZN002) to Treat Mild to Moderate Dementia of the Alzheimer’s Type. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”), bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), today announced that it submitted an investigational new drug (“IND”) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its immunotherapy product candidate ALZN002. The product candidate is designed to treat mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer’s type. ALZN002 is a proprietary “active” immunotherapy product, which means it is produced by each patient’s immune system. It consists of autologous dendritic cells (“DCs”) that are activated white blood cells taken from each individual patient so that they can be engineered outside of the body to attack Alzheimer’s-related amyloid-beta proteins. These DCs are pulsed with a novel amyloid-beta peptide (E22W) designed to bolster the ability of the patient’s immune system to combat Alzheimer’s; the goal being to foster tolerance to treatment for safety purposes while stimulating the immune system to reduce the brain’s beta-amyloid protein burden, resulting in reduced Alzheimer’s signs and symptoms. Compared to passive immunization treatment approaches that use foreign blood products (such as monoclonal antibodies), active immunization with ALZN002 is anticipated to offer a more robust and long-lasting effect on the clearance of amyloid. This could provide a safer approach due to its reliance on autologous immune components, using each individual patient’s own white blood cells rather than foreign cells and/or blood products. You can read further details here

Alzamend Neuro Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4400 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.8005 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) full year performance was -53.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares are logging -59.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $3.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1598264 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) recorded performance in the market was -27.37%, having the revenues showcasing 49.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 131.73M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alzamend Neuro Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9874, with a change in the price was noted +0.49. In a similar fashion, Alzamend Neuro Inc. posted a movement of +54.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 510,329 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALZN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Alzamend Neuro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Alzamend Neuro Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.00%, alongside a downfall of -53.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.71% during last recorded quarter.