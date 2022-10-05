Akanda Corp. (AKAN): Major Movement on the Horizon

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) is priced at $0.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.425 and reached a high price of $0.442, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.42. The stock touched a low price of $0.3504.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Akanda Corp. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency. International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) today announced that the Company has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) on September 27, 2022 from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares, no par value (“Common Shares”), was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akanda Corp. shares are logging -98.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $31.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 533378 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akanda Corp. (AKAN) recorded performance in the market was -96.38%, having the revenues showcasing -49.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.06M, as it employees total of 173 workers.

Specialists analysis on Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akanda Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8541, with a change in the price was noted -0.85. In a similar fashion, Akanda Corp. posted a movement of -69.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,112,497 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Akanda Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.38%. The shares increased approximately by -25.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.69% during last recorded quarter.