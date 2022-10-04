Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) was valued at $4.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.61 while reaching the peak value of $4.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.575. The stock current value is $4.81.Recently in News on September 23, 2022, Glencore to Acquire Newmont’s 18.75% Shareholding in the Mara Project. Today Glencore International AG (“Glencore”) announced, and has made Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) aware under the terms of the MARA joint venture (“MARA JV”), that it has reached an agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire Newmont Corporation’s (“Newmont”) 18.75% shareholding in the MARA Project (“MARA” or the “Project”). Following completion of the Agreement, Yamana remains the MARA JV operator with a 56.25% interest in MARA, with Glencore owning the remaining 43.75%. Yamana welcomes Glencore’s increased stake in the Project and believes the Agreement is a positive step for MARA, as the consolidation of ownership amongst partners provides a further endorsement of the quality and strategic optionality inherent in the Project, as well as underpinning its value. You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.40 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was 23.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -24.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18856318 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was 13.98%, having the revenues showcasing 8.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.65B, as it employees total of 5858 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.83, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of -4.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,543,457 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUY is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yamana Gold Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.64%, alongside a boost of 23.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.58% during last recorded quarter.