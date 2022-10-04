Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR). It is currently valued at $42.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $42.44, after setting-off with the price of $38.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $38.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $38.14.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, Worthington Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $1.4 billion and net earnings of $64.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended August 31, 2022. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company reported net sales of $1.1 billion and net earnings of $132.5 million, or $2.55 per diluted share. Results in both the current and prior year quarter were impacted by certain unique items, as summarized in the table below. You can read further details here

Worthington Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.83 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $38.01 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) full year performance was -21.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Worthington Industries Inc. shares are logging -32.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.01 and $62.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 516018 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) recorded performance in the market was -22.50%, having the revenues showcasing -4.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.36B, as it employees total of 8400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.70, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, Worthington Industries Inc. posted a movement of -1.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 214,913 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WOR is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Worthington Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Worthington Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.04%, alongside a downfall of -21.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.40% during last recorded quarter.