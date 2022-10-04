The clock is ticking: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

At the end of the latest market close, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) was valued at $0.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1511 while reaching the peak value of $0.1636 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.1511. The stock current value is $0.17.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Vistagen to Participate at Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference. Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in a panel discussion regarding emerging therapies for psychiatric disorders and host one-on-one meetings at the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference taking place in San Francisco on October 6 and 7, 2022. You can read further details here

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1388 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) full year performance was -94.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -94.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $2.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2010820 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) recorded performance in the market was -91.77%, having the revenues showcasing -81.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.89M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5688, with a change in the price was noted -0.92. In a similar fashion, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -84.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,149,113 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VTGN is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Raw Stochastic average of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.04%, alongside a downfall of -94.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -81.66% during last recorded quarter.