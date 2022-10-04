Talos Energy Inc. (TALO): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), which is $18.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.87 after opening rate of $17.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.47 before closing at $16.65.Recently in News on September 22, 2022, Talos Energy Announces Strategic Acquisition of EnVen Energy, Increasing Operational Scale and Improving Financial Profile Through the Addition of Oil-Weighted, Deepwater Assets with Significant Infrastructure. Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) today announced the execution of definitive agreements to acquire EnVen Energy Corporation (“EnVen”), a private operator in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico, for $1.1 billion1. The strategic transaction expands Talos’s Gulf of Mexico operations with high margin, oil-weighted assets, is accretive to Talos shareholders on 2023E Free Cash Flow per Share2 and is immediately de-leveraging. You can read further details here

Talos Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.49 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $9.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) full year performance was 29.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Talos Energy Inc. shares are logging -26.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.57 and $25.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1873707 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) recorded performance in the market was 91.22%, having the revenues showcasing 32.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.54B, as it employees total of 443 workers.

Specialists analysis on Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Talos Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.70, with a change in the price was noted +0.85. In a similar fashion, Talos Energy Inc. posted a movement of +4.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,525,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TALO is recording 0.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

Trends and Technical analysis: Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)

Raw Stochastic average of Talos Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.25%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 91.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.91%, alongside a boost of 29.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.44% during last recorded quarter.