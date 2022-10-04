TAL Education Group (TAL): Lucky investors are lined up for success

TAL Education Group (TAL) is priced at $5.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.86 and reached a high price of $4.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.94. The stock touched a low price of $4.80.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, TAL Education Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on September 16, 2022. TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at 4/F Heying Center, Xiaoying West Street, Haidian District, Beijing, China, on September 16, 2022 at 10:00AM (Beijing time). You can read further details here

TAL Education Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.72 on 08/30/22, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

TAL Education Group (TAL) full year performance was 2.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TAL Education Group shares are logging -22.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 226.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $6.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2448471 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TAL Education Group (TAL) recorded performance in the market was 25.70%, having the revenues showcasing -1.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.08B, as it employees total of 16200 workers.

Specialists analysis on TAL Education Group (TAL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the TAL Education Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.74, with a change in the price was noted +1.86. In a similar fashion, TAL Education Group posted a movement of +55.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,233,020 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TAL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.47%, alongside a boost of 2.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.98% during last recorded quarter.