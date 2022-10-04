Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is on the roll with an average volume of 376.58K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) was valued at $1.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.45 while reaching the peak value of $1.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.29. The stock current value is $1.30.Recently in News on September 7, 2022, Starry & Related Expand Digital Equity & Affordable Broadband Access in Denver. Starry’s digital equity program, Starry Connect, will now be available across Related Affordable housing communities in Denver;. You can read further details here

Starry Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) full year performance was -86.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -88.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $10.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1032535 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) recorded performance in the market was -86.86%, having the revenues showcasing -72.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 209.57M, as it employees total of 736 workers.

Analysts verdict on Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.2697, with a change in the price was noted -6.31. In a similar fashion, Starry Group Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -82.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 615,727 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STRY is recording 13.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 13.16.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Starry Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Starry Group Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.65%, alongside a downfall of -86.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -72.22% during last recorded quarter.