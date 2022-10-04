Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), which is $10.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.315 after opening rate of $9.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.22 before closing at $9.22.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, Aspen Aerogels to Participate in 15th Annual Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Virtual Conference. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 15th Annual Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Virtual Conference on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen’s website at www.aerogel.com. You can read further details here

Aspen Aerogels Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.00 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $7.93 for the same time period, recorded on 06/29/22.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) full year performance was -78.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares are logging -84.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.93 and $65.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 575686 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) recorded performance in the market was -79.35%, having the revenues showcasing -0.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 427.96M, as it employees total of 418 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aspen Aerogels Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.52, with a change in the price was noted -6.22. In a similar fashion, Aspen Aerogels Inc. posted a movement of -37.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 981,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASPN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical rundown of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Raw Stochastic average of Aspen Aerogels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Aspen Aerogels Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.54%, alongside a downfall of -78.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.68% during last recorded quarter.