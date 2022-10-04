Remitly Global Inc. (RELY): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY), which is $10.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.04 after opening rate of $11.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.79 before closing at $11.12.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, Remitly to Acquire Rewire to Expand into Complementary Geographies with Account-Based Remittance Product. Remitly and Rewire share a commitment to transform the lives of millions of immigrants and their families with the most trusted and innovative financial services products. You can read further details here

Remitly Global Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.95 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.66 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) full year performance was -72.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remitly Global Inc. shares are logging -74.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.66 and $41.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2516571 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) recorded performance in the market was -49.37%, having the revenues showcasing 19.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 1800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.14, with a change in the price was noted +3.13. In a similar fashion, Remitly Global Inc. posted a movement of +42.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,314,531 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RELY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

Raw Stochastic average of Remitly Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Remitly Global Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.87%, alongside a downfall of -72.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.72% during last recorded quarter.