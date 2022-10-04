Reason’s why Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $9.38

At the end of the latest market close, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) was valued at $5.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.27 while reaching the peak value of $5.415 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.94. The stock current value is $5.93.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, Chimera Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend. Board Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.23 Per Share of Common Stock. You can read further details here

Chimera Investment Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.60 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.94 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) full year performance was -64.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chimera Investment Corporation shares are logging -64.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.94 and $16.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3247770 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) recorded performance in the market was -64.99%, having the revenues showcasing -42.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Chimera Investment Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.82, with a change in the price was noted -3.83. In a similar fashion, Chimera Investment Corporation posted a movement of -39.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,537,397 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIM is recording 3.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.61.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Chimera Investment Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Chimera Investment Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.40%, alongside a downfall of -64.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.67% during last recorded quarter.