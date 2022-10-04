Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) was valued at $9.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.67 while reaching the peak value of $10.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.30. The stock current value is $10.60.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, Playtika Announces Preliminary Results of Previously Announced Tender Offer. Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) (“Playtika”), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today announced the preliminary results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 51,813,472 shares of Playtika’s issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a “Share,” and collectively, “Shares”) or such lesser number of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price of $11.58 per Share (the “Tender Offer”), which expired one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, October 3, 2022. You can read further details here

Playtika Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.45 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $9.30 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) full year performance was -64.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Playtika Holding Corp. shares are logging -64.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.30 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3928454 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) recorded performance in the market was -42.45%, having the revenues showcasing -27.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.23B, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Playtika Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.27, with a change in the price was noted -1.98. In a similar fashion, Playtika Holding Corp. posted a movement of -15.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,445,887 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Raw Stochastic average of Playtika Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Playtika Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.49%, alongside a downfall of -64.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.79% during last recorded quarter.