MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) is priced at $3.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.92 and reached a high price of $3.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.61. The stock touched a low price of $2.8359.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, MyMD Pharmaceuticals® Provides Dosing Update on Phase 2 Multi-Center Clinical Trial of MYMD-1® as a Therapy for Delaying Aging and Extending Healthy Lifespan. Efficacy data anticipated in Q4 of 2022. You can read further details here

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.20 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.88 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) full year performance was -55.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -67.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.88 and $9.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 595144 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) recorded performance in the market was -47.19%, having the revenues showcasing 28.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 118.56M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.24, with a change in the price was noted +0.19. In a similar fashion, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +6.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 227,839 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MYMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD)

Raw Stochastic average of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.18%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.20%, alongside a downfall of -55.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.51% during last recorded quarter.